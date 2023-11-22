Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

