GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,880,000 after buying an additional 882,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,301,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,622,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,215,000 after buying an additional 294,378 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,972,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

