Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRPN. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. Groupon has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

In related news, CEO Dusan Senkypl purchased 137,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,343,594.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,040,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,572,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,378 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,858 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

