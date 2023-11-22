FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.94.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FMC will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

