Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 53.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 11.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average of $182.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

