First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $53.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

NYSE FR opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

