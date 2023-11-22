Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday.
Eltek Price Performance
ELTK opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of -1.57. Eltek has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $13.97.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Eltek had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eltek will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
Featured Articles
