Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial cut Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ESTE opened at $21.17 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1446 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Earthstone Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $444,730.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 356,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,185,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $444,730.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,242. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 93,418 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

