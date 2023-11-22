ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ClearOne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

