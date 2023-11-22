Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Clarus has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $10.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Clarus’s payout ratio is -4.44%.
Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.
