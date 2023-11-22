Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) PT at $67.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.88%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,326,000 after acquiring an additional 237,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,801,000 after purchasing an additional 183,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,711,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,106,000 after buying an additional 108,593 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

