Brokerages Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Price Target at $64.67

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CRC opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. California Resources has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.16.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after buying an additional 5,815,039 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in California Resources by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after buying an additional 1,485,970 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $52,101,000. State Street Corp increased its position in California Resources by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,597,000 after buying an additional 811,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in California Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,161,000 after buying an additional 791,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

