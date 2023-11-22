Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) PT at $13.30

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 518,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,676,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 165,537 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 330,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 167,794 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

