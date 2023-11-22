BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 3.0 %

LND stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $503.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

