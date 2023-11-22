Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANDE. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. Andersons has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $175,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,412.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $175,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,412.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,292 shares of company stock valued at $949,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 13.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 18.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Andersons during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

