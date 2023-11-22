Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target at $72.00

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

