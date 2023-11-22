Analysts Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Price Target at $214.72

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.0 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $215.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.47 and a 200-day moving average of $176.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,999,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,999,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,445 shares of company stock valued at $32,025,073 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

