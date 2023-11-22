Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Price Target at C$13.25

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. Industrial Alliance Securities decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Aecon Group Price Performance

TSE ARE opened at C$11.11 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.29 and a twelve month high of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$686.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.66.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.834736 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Aecon Group

In other Aecon Group news, Director John Michael Beck acquired 10,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$98,100.00. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

