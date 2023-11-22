Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

