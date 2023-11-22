8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.32. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

In related news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,393 shares of company stock valued at $166,602. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 319.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 407.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 131,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

