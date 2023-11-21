Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Netflix by 25.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $474.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,616. The company has a market capitalization of $207.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

