WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

