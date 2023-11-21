WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 5,616 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

VEA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. 2,191,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,272,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

