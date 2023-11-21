WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,364 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,152,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890,564. The stock has a market cap of $413.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

