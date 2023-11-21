Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

