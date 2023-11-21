Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cahill Wealth Management LLC

Cahill Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $353,762,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.18. 412,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,231. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $316.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

