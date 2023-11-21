United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,378,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,502 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $9,895,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 518,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 76,447 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,077.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,075,000 after purchasing an additional 214,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 179,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.39. The stock had a trading volume of 464,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

