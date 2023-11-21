Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.0 %

UNP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.12. 371,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,384. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

