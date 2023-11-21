UBS Group Lowers IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $54.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.31.

IAC stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.27. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after acquiring an additional 109,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,534,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,549,000 after acquiring an additional 347,020 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 5.9% in the first quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,269,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,321,000 after acquiring an additional 238,046 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

