Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,829,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 259,221 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,998,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE TMO traded up $10.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.84. 443,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,945. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

