The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $336,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,857. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average is $150.62.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,088 shares of company stock worth $14,565,908. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.