The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Up 0.5 %

Middleby stock opened at $125.43 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $162.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MIDD

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $966,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $183,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $320,660. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.