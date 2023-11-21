The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $30,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,392,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 341,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,554,000 after acquiring an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 126.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 112,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 62,796 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG stock opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -136.71%.

THG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

