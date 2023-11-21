The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,485 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up about 3.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $32,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.11. 330,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,927. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.73. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several analysts have commented on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

