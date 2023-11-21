Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $19.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.11. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $84,602.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,623.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,623.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $366,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 36,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

