Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 2.9% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 474.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,584,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,980. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

