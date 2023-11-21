Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.39. 77,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,194. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

