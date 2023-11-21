Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $988,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 0.9% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 393,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,365. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

