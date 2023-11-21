StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regis (NYSE:RGS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Regis Stock Down 10.2 %

NYSE:RGS opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Regis has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $17.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Regis alerts:

Shares of Regis are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regis will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Regis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Regis by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

About Regis

(Get Free Report)

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.