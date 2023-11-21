S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $411.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.44.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

