Somerset Group LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Somerset Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.59. 878,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,955. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.07 and its 200 day moving average is $280.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

