Somerset Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.3% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $387.38. 16,818,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,489,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.10. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $391.41.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

