Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at HC Wainwright

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

SLN stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $284.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

