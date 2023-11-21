Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,861,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,632 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises about 2.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.59% of Sempra worth $271,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,986,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sempra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after purchasing an additional 836,059 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $130,223,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.55. 684,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,044. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.