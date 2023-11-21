Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Roblox Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,999 shares of company stock worth $824,452. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

