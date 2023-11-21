Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 7,881 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Tesla Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.55 on Tuesday, reaching $240.15. The stock had a trading volume of 46,912,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,509,063. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

