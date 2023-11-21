Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 900.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $406.87. The stock had a trading volume of 415,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,827. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.86. The company has a market cap of $381.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

