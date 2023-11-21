Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.98. 1,788,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,441,515. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

