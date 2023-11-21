Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,584 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,882,721. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

