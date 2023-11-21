Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $18.37 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 1.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 964.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.07. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.